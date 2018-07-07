Wildfires on the west coast force the evacuations of thousands

More
Officials have ordered the mandatory evacuations of up to 2,500 residents in California.
4:11 | 07/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfires on the west coast force the evacuations of thousands

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56424541,"title":"Wildfires on the west coast force the evacuations of thousands","duration":"4:11","description":"Officials have ordered the mandatory evacuations of up to 2,500 residents in California.","url":"/GMA/News/video/wildfires-west-coast-force-evacuations-thousands-56424541","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.