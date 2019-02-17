Transcript for Woman arrested after meltdown on a plane bound for Las Vegas

Well, we start this half hour with the airline temper tantrum caught on camera during this busy holiday travel time. Authorities saying a woman's disruptive baby led to her arrest. Marci Gonzalez joins us with more. Reporter: Along with spitting and allegedly hitting an airline employee, you hear her shouting about several things including about this video going viral, which is exactly what's happened since. Get my Off. Reporter: The woman recorded having a profanity-laced meltdown on this airplane. You want to tape me and make this viral? . Reporter: Spitting at passengers, creating a scene. Who is taping this? Who is taping this? All y'all. Reporter: Is out on bail this morning. Valerie Gonzalez charged with battery. You are before the court for one count of strike battery. Reporter: After her outspoken reaction, reportedly to being seated next to a child on the jetblue flight bound from Las Vegas to ft. Lauderdale. She said, I'm not sitting next to a 3-year-old. I have been drinking all day. I didn't do anything. I sat down in my seat and asked to go somewhere else because they were being . Reporter: The 32-year-old escorted off the aircraft. According to the police report, hitting a gate agent in the head, spitting at airport employees and responding officers as she was taken into custody. Restrained in a wheelchair because she repeatedly kicked and finally taken to an awaiting squad car. My mom will be so proud of me tomorrow. I don't give a . Reporter: And that battery charge against Gonzalez is a misdemeanor. We reached out to her for comment, but did not get a response. Guys? You have to be careful with a smartphone. Really do. Marci, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.