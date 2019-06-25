Woman left on plane describes the 'nightmare'

Tiffani O'Brien said she felt a "sheer sense of helplessness" after she woke up alone on an empty plane that had flown from Quebec City to Toronto.
2:19 | 06/25/19

Transcript for Woman left on plane describes the 'nightmare'

