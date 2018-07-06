-
Now Playing: Suspended NFL player sought by police
-
Now Playing: NFL player Ezekiel Elliott suspended after domestic violence investigation
-
Now Playing: Woman who quit NFL domestic violence group over 'inaction' speaks out
-
Now Playing: Nick Offerman talks new film, 'Hearts Beat Loud'
-
Now Playing: Superfans compete in an NBA finals dance-off
-
Now Playing: Celebrity chefs share Hawaii-inspired recipes on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrate 10 years of marriage on stage by performing a duet
-
Now Playing: Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph dish on 'Cloak and Dagger'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have products to splash into summer
-
Now Playing: How to know when you should change your tires
-
Now Playing: Toddler's late night escape accompanied by Golden Retrievers
-
Now Playing: New details on Kate Spade's family and marriage
-
Now Playing: Man accidentally shot by dancing off-duty FBI agent speaks out
-
Now Playing: Samantha Bee admits she 'regrets' her offensive remark about Ivanka Trump
-
Now Playing: Kevin Durant lifts Golden State to 3-0 lead in NBA Finals
-
Now Playing: Woman hit by foul ball at Fenway Park sues
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump meets with Japan's prime minister ahead of North Korea summit
-
Now Playing: James Comey under fire for defying senior official on Clinton e-mail investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump hints more commutations to come
-
Now Playing: Grandmother describes her first moment of freedom after 22 years in prison