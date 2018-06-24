Woman who recorded video of deadly police shooting speaks out

More
Protestors take to the streets over the police shooting of a 17-year-old in Pittsburgh.
3:00 | 06/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman who recorded video of deadly police shooting speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56123182,"title":"Woman who recorded video of deadly police shooting speaks out","duration":"3:00","description":"Protestors take to the streets over the police shooting of a 17-year-old in Pittsburgh.","url":"/GMA/News/video/woman-recorded-video-deadly-police-shooting-speaks-56123182","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.