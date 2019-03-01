Transcript for Woman's guard dog found sleeping with drunken intruder

What got them mom and started the new year with a shocking sight she discovered an intruder in her home. Get that he was sleeping in her guard dog bed witness Doug dog final brief moment blends are hurt boxing medalist purse. Then you certainly what the and her 120 pound Mastiff named Benton was clearly not on the job. He's supposed to scare intruders away. Cut a woman. When you thought the dogs are sleeping on top of him move I would call that went one over hiding in the kitchen. How bad intruder apologized and eventually went to the right home Lynn decided not to press charges putting I think it to start out very differently drag runner.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.