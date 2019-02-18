Transcript for Women make history at fiery Daytona 500

We turn to the wild finish at the so-called "Super bowl on NASCAR." The daytona 500. Five wrecks, the big one right there in the final 20 laps, including this big one involving 21 cars. Up with car wound up on top of another. His back wheels lifted off the ground and into the other driver's windshield. Thankfully, all the drivers got out. Ultimately, driver Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line. It's his second daytona 500 win in the last four year. The race took 4 1/2 hour. Also some history, Michael, made in the pit crew. For the first time, women there changing tires. Brehanna Daniels and Breanna o'leary. Daniels is the first one to do that in a NASCAR national series. So some history. Have you ever gone to a race? Yes. Ever seen the pit? Amazing. Talk about jiffy lube. That's great. Jiffy lube. Long overdue to have women in the pit. That is great news. We're going to turn now to a

