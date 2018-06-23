Women in Saudi Arabia go behind the wheel

For the first time in the country's history, women in Saudi Arabia are legally permitted to drive.
3:00 | 06/23/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Women in Saudi Arabia go behind the wheel
