New York to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes

More
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is issuing an emergency executive order banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in the state.
0:19 | 09/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is issuing an emergency executive order banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"65637493","title":"New York to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes","url":"/GMA/News/video/york-ban-sale-flavored-cigarettes-65637493"}