New York Times report alleges Facebook hired Republican operatives to squash protests

More
The bombshell report claims the tech company hired a Republican opposition research firm to discredit critics and link them to liberal billionaire George Soros.
1:17 | 11/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York Times report alleges Facebook hired Republican operatives to squash protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59213356,"title":"New York Times report alleges Facebook hired Republican operatives to squash protests","duration":"1:17","description":"The bombshell report claims the tech company hired a Republican opposition research firm to discredit critics and link them to liberal billionaire George Soros. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/york-times-report-alleges-facebook-hired-republican-operatives-59213356","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.