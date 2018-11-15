-
Now Playing: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer temporary outage
-
Now Playing: Trump: New York Times allegations of improper tax schemes boring
-
Now Playing: New York Times report alleges Facebook hired Republican operatives to squash protests
-
Now Playing: New York City man revealed as $125M Powerball winner
-
Now Playing: 11 in Saudi Arabia face indictments for journalist's death
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Ginger Zee visits Shanghai Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Meet the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show
-
Now Playing: All the best looks from the CMA Awards red carpet
-
Now Playing: Mahershala Ali teases possible new rap music coming soon
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on luxe items for less
-
Now Playing: 2018 CMA Awards: Backstage with the biggest stars in country music
-
Now Playing: Why you should get your kid a flip phone instead of a smartphone in 2018
-
Now Playing: Monica Lewinsky says no sexual activity happened in the Oval Office
-
Now Playing: Homeless man, couple created GoFundMe scheme: Report
-
Now Playing: Carrie Underwood reveals baby's sex at CMAs
-
Now Playing: USDA asked to name brands involved in turkey salmonella outbreak
-
Now Playing: Dashcam video shows shootout after traffic stop gone wrong
-
Now Playing: Winter blast impacts 24 states, millions of Americans
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti speaks out after domestic violence charges
-
Now Playing: New concerns camp fire death toll will keep climbing