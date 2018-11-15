Now Playing: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer temporary outage

Now Playing: Trump: New York Times allegations of improper tax schemes boring

Now Playing: New York Times report alleges Facebook hired Republican operatives to squash protests

Now Playing: New York City man revealed as $125M Powerball winner

Now Playing: 11 in Saudi Arabia face indictments for journalist's death

Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Ginger Zee visits Shanghai Disneyland

Now Playing: Meet the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show

Now Playing: All the best looks from the CMA Awards red carpet

Now Playing: Mahershala Ali teases possible new rap music coming soon

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on luxe items for less

Now Playing: 2018 CMA Awards: Backstage with the biggest stars in country music

Now Playing: Why you should get your kid a flip phone instead of a smartphone in 2018

Now Playing: Monica Lewinsky says no sexual activity happened in the Oval Office

Now Playing: Homeless man, couple created GoFundMe scheme: Report

Now Playing: Carrie Underwood reveals baby's sex at CMAs

Now Playing: USDA asked to name brands involved in turkey salmonella outbreak

Now Playing: Dashcam video shows shootout after traffic stop gone wrong

Now Playing: Winter blast impacts 24 states, millions of Americans

Now Playing: Michael Avenatti speaks out after domestic violence charges