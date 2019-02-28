Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals with free shipping on fabulous finds

Multiple wore, free shipping and everything is half off or more starting with we're going to turn back the time, skin care and this day big brand. This is a big brand strivectin. It's about outsmarting aging skin with the science-based solution that is work. There is a whole variety of thing, two in particular I'll call out to you. So first is their tightening neck cream plus. It's their brand-new formula. It is the number one in its category and it is for neck and decollete. So often overlooked area that often makes somebody look perhaps older or they feel as though their skin is not as perfect. That's a winner right there. And their icon sen trait so this product promises that in as little as a week you will see a visible improvement on under eye area. So puffiness, dark circle, fine lines, that's your magic. You're speaking my language, lady. All right. Normally 59 to 112 so it's a good line. Today it's all cut at least in half so starts at $29.50 and free shipping. Excited faces over here. Fancy toothbrushes. So go smile. So it's got two different things that are magical on there. One is that sonic vibration, yes, and then the blue light and so the blue light helps to kill bacteria and germs but it also uses that blue light to help accelerate whitening so that toothbrush plus the whitening gel. Whiter, brighter smile, healthier teeth and the timer for the four quad draptsdzs so you're good to go. Our "Gma" viewers love dental health. They're cheering for this. Today they'll save 50%, $49.50 and free shipping. Okay. Yes. I'm excited about this because I hear these are among Oprah's favorite thing. This was one of Oprah's favorite things. You really like that one. Great if you are a traveling so that then opens up so that's the one that's the duffel. This is great. A backpack, a wash kit. It's this great featherweight but very durable nylon so it's lightweight and won't add bulk once you pile your stuff in. Pack it in your suitcase. For souvenir shopping. Normally 35 to $65 all cut in half so starts at 17.50. Love it. This is a good one. This is my daily life problem. Traveling with jewelry. Okay, this little one here from wolf will solve that. Open that up. I unzipped it. Look at all the compartments in there so that's the magic of wolf, they have so many different compartments so everything has their place and it's not all jumbled up. Every single piece is genuine just a teeny assortment. Assortments for women and men and watch rolls and different kind of cases so everything about this brand is -- For a dresser at home. Normally 79 to 147 for this assortment all slashed starting at 62%. And free shipping. Wow. That's a savings. We'll come up here. These are cool. Kids' glasses. So I'm really excited about pair. An awesome way to buy eyewear for kids. You'll get a try-on kit. These are all just cardboard frames so the kid will get to choose the frame from like ages 5 to 18, choose the frame and then the magic is that you are also going to get to choose tops from 50 different ones so the basic pair but then you've got all of these tops that just magnetically change the entire look of the frame. Isn't that amazing? So these are terrific. The prescription lens is obviously included. Normally 145 to 169 depending on how many tops you choose. Today they're cut in half so start at $72.50 for your prescription kit for kids. Hungry? Omaha steaks. They're not just steaks. Not just steaks. We have steaks online but here we have skill let meals. Crock pot meals, everything from freezer to oven to table. Every single meal ranges from like 8 to 16 servings. These start at $100, not today. They're going to start at 50 bucks for the entire thing and free shippingment. Don't they smell good? Smells really good. This is fun. Thank you. Everyone is going home with some products from go smile. We partnered with all these

