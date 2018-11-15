Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on luxe items for less

Hi end brands up to 70% off, Tory. Got a lot of people excited and first thing I said to you when I walked over here, real diamonds. Real diamonds, We'll start off right. Amelia rose so a lot of people know her earrings she makes but maybe you don't realize she makes this gorgeous diamond collection. Little initials on each one. You can wear your own, wear a loved one. Also fun to do a couple of them. A mix. Put a mix. If exactly. They're beautiful. They're beautiful and they're timeless so this is a piece that doesn't go out of style. Normally $159. Today they're slashed by 63%, so $58. Real diamonds. For 58 bucks. Real diamonds blinging. Okay, next up faux fur. I have this special. Isn't it -- how soft is that? Very soft. On a softness scale this might be the softest scarf I have ever brought to the show. It looks good on you. Also check out -- check out our models. We have enlisted our audience to help us out there. How fabulous do they look? I got to say, their modeling skills are making mine look bad. I got to learn how to do -- You have to learn to strut your stuff. So soft the inside is velvet. Look at this. Velvet lined. Faux fur. Great for t-shirt or a suit like this. Normally $45, these are slashed by 55%, 20 bucks. 20 bucks. That's really great. I will take that home. All right. So next up, Brouk. This is a little test. We have a mix right here. One is vegan leather. One is genuine leather. Which of these two do you think is which? Tough one. Genuine leather. Yes. You got it. That was a lucky guess. I think that we had a little piece of tape on here. I think that psyched you out. Look how gorgeous they are. These are really spectacular. We've got jermiah and Chad over there. They've each got a genuine and a vegan also so all of these up here are genuine leather. We have genuine leather passport holders and wallets. Look at this backpack. It is vegan and isn't that gorgeous? Really, I can't tell the difference. Detail on the pieces. Mixed up the colorways. Every piece is great. Just really great gifts for men too. Normally $48 to up to $600 on these but today these are slashed by up to 70%. Every piece you see here is $15 to $175. The big one, genuine, $175. Great job by our models. More models now with Carmen and coco. Omg jeans. The cool thing about these jeans is they hold you in, lift you up. That's the deal with these. There's some sort of -- there's a little special feature on the jeans. They look gorgeous in them but one of the magical things is the inside here, it's got this thick waistband that is for comfort so somebody was saying these are your Thanksgiving jeans. Quite frankly your any day jeans. They give the comfort of leggings but they're Diane anymore. These are jeans. They look gorgeous. You look so good. Are you comfortable? Yeah. Normally $62. 30 bucks. For a good pair of jeans. Can't beat that. Most luxurious thing of all is love. So this is the love is project. Every one is made by an artisan around the world so they provide jobs for artisans and allow you to spread the message of love and have the easy tie. You see it on the back, the easy tie so it's super easy on and off. These rank and come in just cute pouchs that say fun things like this, love you, boo. Really fun things. $18 to $40. Everything is slashed in half. Huge assortment on our website, $9 to $20 for a little love. These are great. Love you too, boo. Love you too, boo. Finally I'm obsessed with this. Our November deal box. We've got 11 brands that are in here. It's a mix of deluxe sample, full size products. You'll get a mantra band, a product from it cosmetic, one of my favorites paraffin treatments, big, big assortment of 11 great items on these. It's $36.99 and free shipping, limited time on these. Really great one. All right. Great job, Tory. And just in case you guys were wondering, everyone here is going home with products from love is project. Amelia rose, plus a discover the deals box.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.