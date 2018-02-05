Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Indianapolis

lineup at the most famous racetrack in the world, the Indianapolis motor speedway, and Tory, we know you have a need for speed. Tell us why you couldn't resist making a stop in Indiana. Once in a lifetime opportunity. That's why. This place is incredible. At the end of this month more than 300,000 fans are going to flood this speedway turning this place into the second largest city in the state of Indiana, so there's a lot going on here and I'm so excited because we have one of those indy drivers who is going to race right here to help us this morning. James Hinchcliffe is here. So, James is helping us out with our first deal called shore bags. All of these are dined on the shores of lake Michigan so right here in the state of Indiana and this is like the durable workhorse. The canvas bag you take to the beach, sit in the sun, on the track, groceries, travel, there you go. There you go. He's got the pose down and help us with the deal. Normally depending on the bag you choose they range from 33 to $80. You're hooking us up. Let's see. He slaps in a little more than 80. 15 to $40. That's a winner. All right, Michael, this next one combines two of your favorite thing, football and food. Yeah. You got it right. Oh, yeah, I'm sorry. You are know who I'm rooting for right here. This oven Mitt. You can tell Miami a number one giants fan. Everybody else in here rooting are not giants? Indianapolis. David, you're rooting for the colts. Colts. We'll see when the super bowl rolls around, David. Okay, all right. But, Tory, what's the deal? Better go with the colts. You like these. Heat resistant. Use them -- these are the -- you have the best motto. No team is hotter than your team. What's only hotter is the deal on these. So originally huge assortment you will find on our website. Originally $16 but, Greg, spin it around, 50% off. So your choice for 8 bucks, a variety of teams. You'll find these online and so much more. So much more is right because you're just getting started. You have more "Deals & steals" coming from indy coming up. One couple's Disney wedding dreams will come true. This couple has no idea. We'll be right back. Good morning. Wednesday, may 2nd. I'm Ken Rosato. Police are investigating a triple shooting in the bronx that left one man dead. The gunman was wearing a ski mask when he opened fire outside a pizzeria. A 26-year old man died after being hit in the chest and back. A 17-year-old shot in the head is in critical condition. A 29-year-old man shot in the leg is in serious condition in the hospital. We check the commute with Heather. We will talk about the L trains. Signal problems at third avenue. Expect delays as a result. Harlem river drive southbound at 132nd one lane open. Tractor trailer is on the Harlem river drive then trying to back him off the roadway and now he is stuck. We have 30-minute delays new Jersey transit in and out of New York Penn station. Belt parkway at map street an accident. Street cleaning rules in effect. Meteorologist bill Evans with the accuweather forecast. Gorgeous outside and comfortable. Humidities are low. Temperatures are warming up. 69 right now. Normally 67 is the afternoon high. That tells you the temperature will soar today. Astoria queens is at 73. So is flushing and 61 Sussex. Mid-80s by lunch and into the afternoon we will get into the upper 80s. Tonight in the 70s. Then tomorrow 88 and 87 Friday. Enjoy, Ken. When we come Let's check in with Ryan Seacrest. It's so nice, isn't it. The most amazing day outside. Isn't it great. The weather, a breeze in the air. We have rail much Macchio on the -- Ralph Macchio on the show. You will meet Kelly Ripa coming up on "Live." Stick around for "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in a half hour. In the meantime, more "Good morning America" Welcome back to "Gma," everybody. And we have a wonderful audience with us this morning. Great audience and to go along we have a big announcement. You have something --

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.