We are bringing you live savings from Pittsburgh. Kicking off our "Deals & steals on wheels" events celebrating small business week with your favorite Tory Johnson visiting five cities in five days and you're there in that great city of Pittsburgh so take it away, Tory. Robin, we are here in the great city of Pittsburgh. It's a little chilly but the sun is out so we're feeling great and we've got four fabulous businesses for you. The first up, three fabulous sister, best friend, two new mom, three aunts, found themselves constantly motivating one another with important words of encourage many as they navigated new life challenges, all those little words wound up on shoelaces so you have all these great sayings on shoelaces like live in in the moment, you got this, one is feel the fear. You have your own Mon tra. Sometimes all it takes are some simple words of affirmation. It is our hope that mantra lists will serve as a reminder. That you have the power to create the kind of life you want to live. That to me sounds like something robin Roberts would like. Tory, you got that right. You know how I love that so, you know what, we love you here in the audience. You all are going home with some of these laces from those beautiful women. Inspiration. Everyone else is watching, we've got a really good deal on these laces. So you're going to get three different phrases, a variety of phrases normally three pairs $24 but you guys have hooked us up with -- show it. 50% off so $12 for three laces. A little positivity goes a long way. Okay, something else that goes a long way. Chocolate moonshine. This is something that people line up here in Pittsburgh -- I'll slip by you, Chris. People line up in Pittsburgh to get these. It's true that they are illegally good. So we've got Belgium and French chocolate truffles. These are all -- very thin coatings so that on the inside is all the really good stuff. A ganache filling all fresh ingredients. All super high quality ingredients and what you wind up getting is just that really creamy, delicious luxurious truffle. There are five different sampler sets. Each of the flavors is so fabulous. There's cafe au lait, sampler, fruit and nut. Just a little something for any chocolate lover. You will find here and one of the things, Chris, that I love best about this company, Chris runs it with his son and daughter and a bunch of artisans is that a portion of all of the sales promote and serve underserved orphans and children around the world. Chris is constantly traveling the world so here making chocolates in Pittsburgh but doing good stuff always and brought a great deal. Normally $25 for a ten-pack but today, half off. So $12.50 for ten bars. Gio, Navy veteran started this company because he loves craft beer and instead of starting a brewery he started these to be able to celebrate craft beer. We have these incredible wood bottle openers. I think you guys have some in New York. Yes, we do. I have one right here with my initials on it too, Tory. I'm going to get some use out of this, people. Perfect. Perfect. Anyone can have their initials because that's what gio's provided for us today as well as his six-pack crate and you can get your initials, Michael, I have this one coming home for you. You can have your initials or numbers, what's great about these is they come in like little puzzles but there's no glue, no nail, no nothing to assemble and you get to create your fun crate to carry your fabulous craft beer. So all of the products are customizedle you'll find the details online. Normally $25 to 40 bz did you, gio, 50% off. $12.50 to $20 for these products. Okay. Everyone here is pretty happy about that. All right, and then we've got -- I love this company, so this was started by robin. Two great helpers, Madison and Spence and what I love about this company is that at 55 years old robin said, enough with working for other people. I'm going to work for myself. Right? Yes. Yep. And so you resigned. Resigned and said, okay, I'm starting my own business. Within a few months, these earring sets landed on Oprah's favorite things. A big assortability of her modern, feminine gorgeous earring set, five pairs unbelievable for travel and these linen pouches beautiful with sequin lettering. I like this one that Madison has and Spencer is going to help us with the truth on these. And so instead of the Normal price of $25 to $40, Spence, what do you got? Get it out. Savings of 50% to 59%. So all of these pieces are $24. These businesses are all amazing. But I know you have a special surprise for one of them. We do. We do. So I told you here about gio who is a Navy veteran. What I didn't tell you is that gio has real strength in the community and mentors other veterans to help them start businesses. He hires veterans. He also has a very strong commitment to the environment. All of the wood I uses is sourced right here in Pittsburgh. He's also made a commitment with what's the organization? One tree planted. One tree planted and so for every "Gma" sale, you're going to be able to do what? Every sale we'll plant a tree and it's going to help with the wildfires in California to replenish that. So for all of those reasons he is a small business superhero and to honor a small business superhero our sponsor at vistaprint, come on in here, Sara from vistaprint has some helpers. Gio, gen can't see what that is but that -- this is a check for you for $10,000. To help you make a bigger impact on the environment. I think Michael Strahan in new York has something to ask. Gio, I'm an army brat and learned so much from my father and want to thank you for your service but I'm curious what lessons did you learn in the military to help you when you started your own business? Yeah, I mean I really think that the discipline and the attention to detail that the military instills can translate into any successful career when you move on. I tell you what, I am honored to have my bottle opener here and I can't wait for my crate, all I got to do is stock it with beer so thank you for hooking me up. I appreciate you, gio. Congratulations. Thank you so much. Sure thing, Michael. That's a great way to kick it off. We partnered with all the companies on these great deals. You can get details on our website. Tomorrow Tory is heading to Charlotte. Come out and see her.

