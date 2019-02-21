Transcript for What will the biggest stars wear to the Oscars this year?

All right.ow for our road to the oscars. Just three days away. We're not just talking about the awards but red carpet, of course, lifestyle expert Melissa Garcia is with us today. Predictions? Pinks and red, metallics and embellishments, feathers, bows and ruffles. We've got some stars with us today. Yes, we're going to talk about what we think they will wear. Right over here with Regina king. Her two most recent trends. She wears a strapless dress or something offer the shoulder, off her decollete, column style and I think she'll wear something similar in this vein this weekend. This model. Nicole. And I love this. This is so pretty. So this is sort of what she's been wearing but amped up and have that strapless style so she can show off her decollete. We have the leg showing lots of leg. It's still conservative but sexy for the oscars and, of course, that pink color that we're seeing a lot of and metallic. Now, Melissa. I know they're like all surround us. Yes. They're all here. So she tends to favor a long sleeve and a more sophisticated silhouette but there's a little bit of drama whether color or embellishment so I think she'll stay in this sort of family. So here we have Jennifer who looks gorgeous so this is again, I love this color. I think this color would be gorgeous on Melissa. This gorgeous bronze. Head to toe sequins. The right amount of sexy but not too much and I think this would look gorgeous on Melissa. Feels like very her. I love her. Great job. Moving on to Amy. So here's Amy and, again, she too steps to gravitate towards the column. Demure, sophisticated. I agree. Doesn't take tons of risks. Polished and refined. When I see her and I often do, no, but not a lot of sparkle. Clean lines. I think you're right with your predicts. This is what I think. I would love her to take a chance with color. I think this would look beautiful. Here we have this gorgeous dress in that vibrant blue with that strapless -- We're surrounded. That strapless -- oh, we lost her. I caught here. She's here. Ruffle detail, of course, something I think we'll see this seeing and this weekend as well and, again, it just pullsing to the color and beautiful with her complexion. So, so pretty. I love this dress. I really love it. And I love the earring you chose too. I hope Amy is watching. I caught her just in case. You sure did. Finally what will lady gaga wear? I think we're all like on pins and needles. I cannot wait to see what she wears. She always pulls out all the stops so a lot of people are thinking is she going to go gaga, glam. She's been going glam recently. I think she will stay glam and did research. Every award she's been doing a white or light color so I think she'll stay in a light color family. You don't think she'll now go dark. She's been a lot of the lights. Most color she did was that blue Valentino. Here's Melissa's prediction. I love it. This is so gaga. So gorgeous. I love this. So this is big. Bold, tons of embellishment and tulle and pink color that I think we'll see, ombre effect, Hawaii low is something I've been seeing on the runway, might be a micro trend and the earrings pull the whole look together. You look gorgeous. Gorgeous. Yes. You killed it with all the styles. Thank you for your predicts and can see what happened this Sunday at the oscars right here on ABC. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.