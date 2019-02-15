For Black History Month, Gracie J inspires Black women with gorgeous nail designs

NYC-based nail artist Gracie J created the Nails At First Sight series which honors Black women through nail art, "I wanted to create a way to bring nails to the forefront as a conversation."
0:59 | 02/15/19

Transcript for For Black History Month, Gracie J inspires Black women with gorgeous nail designs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

