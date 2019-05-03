Karl Lagerfeld's final collection debuts at Paris Fashion Week

More
Chanel honors Karl Lagerfeld's final collection with snow-filled runway show.
0:58 | 03/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Karl Lagerfeld's final collection debuts at Paris Fashion Week
But I also adjusted a fashionable farewell for legendary designer Karl logger all this Lagerfeld this happened just a couple of hours ago in Paris. Clark felt final collection made its debut at shells fall winter show the iconic French brand transforming the grandpa leg. To look just like an Alpine town in a nod to Lagerfeld past chalets even some Chanel ready to use. It was a star studded show on and off the runway with Karen to Levine. Penelope Cruz a kayaker were all taking to the snow covered catwalk in Lagerfeld designs and celebs like Kristen Stewart Janelle Monet. And they all watched from front row and a minute of silence a moment of silence observed. Before the models hit the runway tear tears Val. Only broken by the voice of Lagerfeld himself over the loudspeaker the show ending with a standing ovation. Fitting tribute to the legendary designer who audition now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61478560,"title":"Karl Lagerfeld's final collection debuts at Paris Fashion Week","duration":"0:58","description":"Chanel honors Karl Lagerfeld's final collection with snow-filled runway show.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/karl-lagerfelds-final-collection-debuts-paris-fashion-week-61478560","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.