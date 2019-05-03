Transcript for Karl Lagerfeld's final collection debuts at Paris Fashion Week

But I also adjusted a fashionable farewell for legendary designer Karl logger all this Lagerfeld this happened just a couple of hours ago in Paris. Clark felt final collection made its debut at shells fall winter show the iconic French brand transforming the grandpa leg. To look just like an Alpine town in a nod to Lagerfeld past chalets even some Chanel ready to use. It was a star studded show on and off the runway with Karen to Levine. Penelope Cruz a kayaker were all taking to the snow covered catwalk in Lagerfeld designs and celebs like Kristen Stewart Janelle Monet. And they all watched from front row and a minute of silence a moment of silence observed. Before the models hit the runway tear tears Val. Only broken by the voice of Lagerfeld himself over the loudspeaker the show ending with a standing ovation. Fitting tribute to the legendary designer who audition now.

