Transcript for Magnetic eyeliner is a game changer

Why. Drop Matt. And trying out these super cool magnetic latches. I'm an eye liner like on the sentence. And I never Wear us out. We'll see how this got a gray box on the right I we're using the hard sell magnetic latches we have this handy contraption here. It got it. Kinda. Like our diet products can cook didn't actually seemed easier when you did it. I'm. So pathetic. 2000. Years late. We kind of got eyelashes and look halfway on the right side and have never gonna try out. Lash line and from the latest partly box magnetic. Not panic Atlanta and lush and assist them in the magnetic island system that incorporates islanders magnetic and clashes happening it's on them. To make it super easy and comfortable on it flashes. And it's different because instead of glue what should make its together you just put on your life here and then you lash them that. It's perfect regular reason and so has he. Who might liquid. They got sick. It's. Almost infinite so much easier I'm actually see and a look at let's see. Oh this is my first time it is eyelashes on this quaint. And you. Eyed Jack lives. I'll hear that I am here. Much better and easier to apply. Both the liner in the lashes compared do. Is. Either. Fifth. Option here clearly these lacks the eyeliner need to clashes seem pretty neat little time. This went equity fund error put it normally takes in three minutes. In use in this and we took a minute maybe two minutes cops so I'll definitely means that again. This on the other hand I could get these clashes alliance so. But definitely eyeliner. Helped usher in they look. An island pick at the public I think it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.