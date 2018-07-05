Malaysian makeup artist transforms herself into Disney characters

More
The so-called 'Queen of Luna' has become a viral sensation.
0:58 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Malaysian makeup artist transforms herself into Disney characters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54945338,"title":"Malaysian makeup artist transforms herself into Disney characters","duration":"0:58","description":"The so-called 'Queen of Luna' has become a viral sensation.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/malaysian-makeup-artist-transforms-disney-characters-54945338","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.