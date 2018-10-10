Transcript for Style for Every Body: Why a statement coat works for every woman

I'm really letting state and let's right now especially this time and here for a spot and it worked on a lot of different body types. It's heat. Kurt dean. Ha it just depends on how you Wear it how you racket and kind of over ice didn't have wrapped it in your own kind of whack. The word oversize does scare me a little big night. I'm sure it's not as icy I just stick and I feel like I had some bacteria on me it always makes me. Am I haven't really hard and I think that would that leave them really arm. Making statement like this work on some and it's hot is really about accentuating and celebrating act at your top is about celebrating not. Activist with a coat. I love it how meaning of the collar the main thing. My how best this is gore us. Despite a state income like the S and semi and that he went into your average underneath it's faded wow. And Michelle a little bit alike you don't want the coat to swallow up purse. It didn't really scare me over size fits in general think you freaking out when I you know numbers bank and the things. I feel like I need that I write an order for a cult like this to Wear and Simon has cars won an inch or is she asked right. Let's. You. Yeah. For. Now the sleeves are definitely a little bit pops out this will be my suggestion. Might push athletic end. Always keep it open and some people can see your luck and it doesn't look like swallowing. I think it with anything hadn't I feel good night watch me. On the back has this little life. Oh belts. So you know it's not calling and it's kind I think that. It's an ambivalent about it sheik which is great because it's not just like it because cooling the American. Hey Sydney Levin you would read email at 100% when I can't I think drop. I'm already thinking of all the places that I can Wear this again in Iverson's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.