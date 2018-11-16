90 characters perform 'It's a Good Time' at Cinderella's Castle for Mickey's 90th

Ginger Zee looks back on the worldwide "GMA" trip and Mickey debuts his brand new 90th birthday celebration outfit.
2:17 | 11/16/18

