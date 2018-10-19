Baby who went on cross-country trip reaches 50th and final state

More
The 4-month who embarked on a cross-country trip with her parents may have just become the youngest member of the All 50 States Club.
0:41 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby who went on cross-country trip reaches 50th and final state

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58617385,"title":"Baby who went on cross-country trip reaches 50th and final state","duration":"0:41","description":"The 4-month who embarked on a cross-country trip with her parents may have just become the youngest member of the All 50 States Club.","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/baby-cross-country-trip-reaches-50th-final-state-58617385","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.