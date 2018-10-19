{"id":58617385,"title":"Baby who went on cross-country trip reaches 50th and final state","duration":"0:41","description":"The 4-month who embarked on a cross-country trip with her parents may have just become the youngest member of the All 50 States Club.","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/baby-cross-country-trip-reaches-50th-final-state-58617385","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}