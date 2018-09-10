Baby about to hit all 50 states on U.S. road trip

More
Harper Yeats, 5 months, has been accompanied by her parents, Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats, on what has been a 4-month road trip across the United States.
0:41 | 10/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby about to hit all 50 states on U.S. road trip
Yeah. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58367248,"title":"Baby about to hit all 50 states on U.S. road trip","duration":"0:41","description":"Harper Yeats, 5 months, has been accompanied by her parents, Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats, on what has been a 4-month road trip across the United States.","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/baby-hit-50-states-us-road-trip-58367248","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.