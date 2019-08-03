This hotel suite is all your Barbie camper dreams come true

More
Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe has partnered with the Mattel toy company to transform a room into the ultimate Barbie glamping experience.
0:28 | 03/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This hotel suite is all your Barbie camper dreams come true
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61560594,"title":"This hotel suite is all your Barbie camper dreams come true","duration":"0:28","description":"Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe has partnered with the Mattel toy company to transform a room into the ultimate Barbie glamping experience.","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/hotel-suite-barbie-camper-dreams-true-61560594","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.