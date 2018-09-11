Transcript for Teacher and Disney super-fan surprised with trip to Disney parks around the globe

Welcome you back to "Gma" and what we have for see a dream come true. We have Patrice Jenkins, we've been showing you, a schoolteacher who is a Disney super fan in case you didn't notice by what she's wearing in a class with ginger and, ginger, you have a special guest there with you about to crash that classroom. Tell us about it. I do, so I'm here with Mickey and this morning I'm actually really nervous. I'm feeling myself because I know how big of a surprise this is about to be. Not just for the kids to see Mickey himself but for Patrice to go on a trip around the world with me to nine Disney parks. Before we get to the surprise, though, I got to share her magical story. Hi, my name is Patrice Jenkins and I'm the biggest Disney super fan because I love Mickey. Mrs. General Kins is a phenomenal teacher. Very animated. Just full of joy every day. She uses Disney to teach the students about kindness, about friendship. My kids and I have been talking about Mickey mouse and just the fact that it's his birthday this month. This is a custom-made vintage Mickey mouse dress. When I was younger I didn't have a chance to go to Disney world. At the time my parents couldn't afford it but my parents did their best to bring Disney into our home. ?????? my husband and I got married at Disney world. We had a Mickey cake. Mickey was at our wedding to give us the first dance, to talk to guests, I have a lot of Mickey mouse ears. One for every occasion. Specifically I have some pretzel ears, I love pretzels, they are my favorite. I think it's important to incorporate Disney themes because students have the opportunity to dream, it's important to groom our students to become innovative thinkers. It teaches us to be positive and inspires us to do better. It makes it fun and like it makes me want to come back every day and learn more. My friends tell me I'm so lucky because they said, oh, I wish I had her as a teacher because I want somebody that's actually fun. You know? Talk about fun, this is about to be so much fun. Are you ready? Let's do this. Hello. Is there a Patrice Jenkins there? Oh, there you are. Hi. Hi, Patrice. I'm ginger, I'm going to give you a hug and I'm from "Good morning America." Nice to meet you. I I know you think you are a finalist to do this crazy trip around the world and you are. But we have some other big surprises and your kids are actually in on part of the surprise. Oh. Kids, are you ready? All: Yes. Three, two, one. All: Look at the door. Are you going to cry? Give him a hug. ?????? Look at that. Come over here. Come over here. I know, I'm going to get between the two of you in the most magical moment. It's not just that Mickey is here. My friend, you and I are about to spend a lot of time together. You and I are about to go around the world starting today to every Disney park, nine resorts, and we're doing it all in a week. Oh, my goodness. You have no idea how excited I am. I'm going to cry because it's going to be hard. But it's actually going to be so much fun. So I know -- you have such simple Disney dreams but this is going to come together. Michael Strahan has a little tip because we're not telling you where you're going first. You could be going anywhere but, stra, you've got a little tip for her. Hey, Patrice, I have a nice clue for you. Hi. See what you can get out of this and here it is. In a land full of mountains, beware of a beast, heralded his name and snow is his game. Do you think you know where you're going? I don't. That is good because even if you gave us an answer we weren't telling you. Give it another try. We'll give her a second chance. Ready for this one? And after a journey of nearly 6,000 miles, a dragon awaits you below the castle. I do not know that either. Yes, I'm in shock. You will find out soon enough. Not right now. But, robin, this is all for an incredible cause. It really is and now, can you imagine somebody shows up in your classroom, puts you on live TV 7:30 in the morning. Of course she's not going to be able to answer these kind of questions but she's really somebody -- you saw her in the classroom and brings joy wherever she goes. We'll bring smiling children as well. Disney is partnering with make-a-wish to unlock donations by sharing pictures showing Mickey mouse ears like this or any creative ears at all, go to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter with the #shareyourears and when you post your picture Disney will donate $5 up to $2 million. To make-a-wish. Tell everybody. You'll be saying bon voyage to your teacher because this is such an exciting morning, guys. Really, this is going to be an epic trip. I can't wait. Physically it's going to be tough but magically we will be taken care of around the world.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.