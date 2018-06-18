Transcript for For those with a common joint disorder, weight loss could mean pain reduction

over adversity. Chris, thanks so much. To you, robin. I turn here, this is Kelly freym WTAE in pisburgh, the ABC station. She is a warrior. She has gone through health issues. She's hereh her daughter and it is beautiful, wonderful to see you, Kelly. Applause ] I jooked down and I was like, whoo. Hey Pittsburgh. Thank U. You're welcome. Now, asas saying, to the "Gma" health alert about losing weight. To lose pain, as yoe arthritis affects more than 2 million people worldwide. Many are overweight or obese and a new study says a 20% weight loss could reduce joint pain by up to25%. Let's get right to it. We've known for a whi that being overweight or obese is really B for the joints. What we didn't know is how much weight do youeed to lose to make an impact and is more better. That's whathe study looked ke in wake forest in North Carolina. They followed people for a year and a half and they found that losing just 5 percent of their starting body weight helped on pain, mobility, inflammatory markers, but losing more definitely was better. Even over 20% over time gradlly and safely made AIG, big difference. You're gointo demonstrate at you're talking out. We knohat overnight and obesity is bor two reasons, one, inflammation, two, this is pu physics. If you imagine these sponges as the cartige in your knee,or every one pound of bei overweight it exerts four pnds ofpressure. This is about four pounds weight. Yooint can tolerate it pretty well.if you're five pound overweightat is the equivalent of 20 pounds of pressure on your knee joints. When this cartilage is compressed it's likeiding a car on barerims, tires.you're bone and bone and that's what causes so muchtrouble. You're certified in obesity mene. I know this is a catch22 because you want people to exercise but how can they when they're in pain. I J demonstrated being five pounds overweight. People who are 100 pous overweight, I a doctor or health care proder says just be meactive, they can't walk. So lk at this graphic because this is E standard of care now in dealing overweight and obesity. Dietaractices matter. You want tower caloe, control portions, slowly increa activity if possible. FDA-approved weight loss medications areow the mainsy and bariatric surgery if appropriate. But keephis in mind, this is what damages the jots. And the diet is so very important.

