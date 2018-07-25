-
Now Playing: Paramedics respond to home of Demi Lovato, transport female patient to hospital
-
Now Playing: EMT's respond to home of Demi Lovato
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams alleges 'discrimination' in drug testing
-
Now Playing: How well do cool workout clothing keep you dry?
-
Now Playing: Omari Hardwick opens up about what's next on 'Power'
-
Now Playing: Max Frost performs 'Good Morning' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' stars take a dip with real sharks
-
Now Playing: Brigitte Nielsen says she's a 'more capable' new mom at 55
-
Now Playing: How to land an internship and turn that into a job offer
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato hospitalized for a suspected overdose: Source
-
Now Playing: Winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in California
-
Now Playing: Mother leads new lawsuit saying Juul is addicting kids to nicotine
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato recovering from suspected drug overdose
-
Now Playing: Bodycam footage reveals Trader Joe's worker killed by police
-
Now Playing: Widespread weather emergencies across the country
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen's attorney on tape with Trump made public
-
Now Playing: Trump faces fallout from tariffs
-
Now Playing: Trump-Cohen secret audio tape made public
-
Now Playing: How to cook with edible flowers to beautify your next summer meal
-
Now Playing: Cullen Jones challenges 'black people don't swim' stereotype