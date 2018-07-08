-
Now Playing: Study shows pregnant women have increased risk for heart attack
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' Becca and Garrett play the 'GMA' Newlywed Game
-
Now Playing: 92-year-old doctor shares her secrets to a long and happy life
-
Now Playing: How to make you favorite Mexican take-out meals at home
-
Now Playing: Tennis star Serena Williams struggles to find balance as new mom
-
Now Playing: Does a doctor's gender affect women's survival rates after a heart attack?
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' Becca and Garrett on their engagement
-
Now Playing: College student poses with gator in graduation photos
-
Now Playing: Cops describe rescuing man from a burning car
-
Now Playing: Mollie Tibbetts' father believes she was kidnapped
-
Now Playing: Red tide, toxic algae in Florida sparks health warnings
-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor pleads with residents amid gun violence
-
Now Playing: 'Star witness' testifies against former boss Paul Manafort
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Hector heads toward Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Fire grows to largest in California history
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Colton and Tia reunite at last
-
Now Playing: No more 'I'm bored': Here are 3 crafty activities to try with your kids
-
Now Playing: You don't want to miss this DIG
-
Now Playing: This new nail trend is totally raw
-
Now Playing: Mom channels Britney Spears to document her 4th pregnancy