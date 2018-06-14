Transcript for How to find the right workout and diet for your personality

We're back with health and fitness expert Christine lusita with her book "The right fit." It takes your personality and your favorite foods and tailors them to a customized plan for you to lose weight and live healthier based on what feels good and is inspiring to you. You have four categories. The leader, the socializer, the supporter an the planner and so we're polling our audience now and get to pick which one best suits you. So do it now. Make your choice now. We've got clickers. Very scientific here and now we're going to pull up the results of at least the first one. The leader personality. Let's see how many believe they are the leader. We've got 18% believe they're the leader. Okay, so what do you recommend? Sure, so the leader, they are fast paced. They want the bullet points of everything so they're never going to spend a lot of time in the kitchen so they're going to do best with foods precut, single serving sized and prepackaged meals are going to work great for them. What kind of exercise do you recommend? Sure, competitive so running, tennis, racketball. Great matches. I think that might be my personality. Let's move on to the socializers. 20% said you were the socializer. What do you recommend. I believe this one is the energetic people person. As you can see all of their foods are always going to look Instagram worthy. Yes, and they are going to, yes, and they're going to do best with four to six small kneels a day. That will allow them to do what they do best, eat and soermize. Let's move on to the supporter. We've got 36%. Wow, a lot of supporters. You guys are really traditional routine people. You're really comfortable with foods that are familiar so you're going to do best with recreating some of your childhood classics and for workouts you guys are always looking for food and fitness plans that are safe and reliable. Think yoga, traditional strength training. We've got the planner, 25% of you, very quickly what, do we have here. Okay, so this is my logical analytical data cruncher. Now we all download those apps, guys, but this is the type who uses them. So they're going to do best with plans that ask them to measure and weigh foods and they're going to go for workouts that are backed by science because they love to track results. All right. Show me the money. I love that, Christine, very cool "The right fit formula" is out now and everybody is going home with a copy. Thank you very much.

