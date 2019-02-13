Transcript for Fitness influencer apologizes after flood of customers call her programs a scam

We have another cautionary tale. This one about social media influencers and their businesses. One fitness coach and influencer from Dallas who has hundreds of thousands of followers is under fire now afterome of her online complaints say they were scammed. ABC's Eva pilgrim is back with this story. Reporter: When you're fighting to reach those fitness goals, a lot of us look at social media for inspiration, motivation, well, fitness influencing is big money but not all trainers are created equal. This morning a warning before you buy into an online plan. Hello, welcome back to my channel. Reporter: Body goals. Cardio should never feel like you're slaving away. Reporter: Malina Brunson found hope in Brittany dawn fitness. I was looking for some sort of training, some sort of fitness program. Eventually I followed her so went ahead and purchased one of her programs. Reporter: She has 550,000 followers on Instagram. Another 290,000 on YouTube. I have such a heart for what I do and being in this industry. Being a fitness influencer is my full time job. Reporter: Many of those followers, women who have turned to her to get their dream body, success bodies, transformations showcasing results posted online. Brunson paid $250 for a 60-day plan of workouts, a personalized nutrition plan and access to dawn by phone but says while she put in the work dawn did not. I never got anything back other than just, oh, girl, you're doing so great but I'm like how am I doing great because I'm not losing weight and inches aren't going anywhere. Reporter: And she is not alone. There are nearly 4,000 members of a Facebook group Brittany dawn fitness complaints. What happens a lot is this issue of scale and not knowing how to deal with your popularity. A lot don't buy it because she spent months in some cases years ignoring cusmers who had reached out to her. Reporter: Some women unhappy with their program posting screen shots of emails from Brittany dawn, some showing refunds, the amounts varying from $50 to full refunds if they sign an nda but many saying they never heard from her at all. I jumped into an industry that had no instruction manual. I'm basically going through uncharted territory and I'm doing the best that I can to the best of my ability. I am using this as a tool to learn and grow as a professional and to move forward. Reporter: Brittany dawn posting an apology on her YouTube chapel. I make mistakes and that's what this video is here to do, to address it and say I'm sorry. Reporter: But some of her customers saying that apology just isn't enough. Just overall it's leaving a really sour taste in my mouth. This is a reminder. As popular as they can seem, you immediate to take a minute to find out what's real life and what's Instagram. Ask questions beforeou fork over that hard earned cash. Ask a couple questions to give you a chance to see their response and how quickly they'll respond. A lot will weed itself out. Makes sense. All right, Eva, thank you.

