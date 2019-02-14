Transcript for Ginger Zee shares what happened after a month of strength training

Beginning at 2019. I attack on the goal of getting stronger. Cell. I didn't. Now they needed I didn't Guidant definitely strong much stronger. Let's just wait please see this I got. Apparently feels easier I think that's probably done 35 day one maybe a little more. Thank you can to take. Ten months I. Doubled in Spain which is it and it probably sensible for the law dean but on top of that flight path. It would to bottom means that all of this happened right and you get all the spirits I think that's pretty. California February but the point is that it's not just about me. Wright rightly a lot of people they'd be going through New Year's circles for the year. And in my best reluctance in the next twelve months of gold so you set a very good one for one month and even though he didn't quite fit all of it. Now we reevaluated ethical and then it gets that they can. Say that race. It just like that it was the thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.