Meghan Markle sheds light on menstrual hygiene

More
What to know about Meghan's advocacy for the cause as the world celebrates Menstrual Hygiene Day.
1:01 | 05/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meghan Markle sheds light on menstrual hygiene
Create this kind towards menstruation. That's in fall women. This really is enough where. Rather than suppressing sources.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55481965,"title":"Meghan Markle sheds light on menstrual hygiene","duration":"1:01","description":"What to know about Meghan's advocacy for the cause as the world celebrates Menstrual Hygiene Day.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/meghan-markle-sheds-light-menstrual-hygiene-55481965","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.