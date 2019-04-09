Michigan bans flavored e-cigarettes

The temporary ban will last six months until it can be renewed and applies to vaping products that use sweet, fruity, mint and menthol flavors.
Transcript for Michigan bans flavored e-cigarettes
New headline about facing this morning Michigan. Will become the first state to ban flavored. This is a public health emergency. And that a number one priority of keeping our kids safe and protecting the health of the people of Michigan a temporary ban will last six months. Until it can be renewed in and apply activate new product that you sweet fruit tea men and menthol flavors. And I mean that briefing has totally taken over headlines like. We'll see if other states will follow soon.

