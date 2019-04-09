Transcript for Michigan bans flavored e-cigarettes

New headline about facing this morning Michigan. Will become the first state to ban flavored. This is a public health emergency. And that a number one priority of keeping our kids safe and protecting the health of the people of Michigan a temporary ban will last six months. Until it can be renewed in and apply activate new product that you sweet fruit tea men and menthol flavors. And I mean that briefing has totally taken over headlines like. We'll see if other states will follow soon.

