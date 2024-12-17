Santa visits babies in the NICU

Santa delivered toys and holiday cheer to dozens of babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois.

December 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live