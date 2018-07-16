Transcript for Everything you need to know to stay bug-free this summer

Now we're breaking down bug sprays and shoulno as you head outside during T summer according to the CDC diseases have tripled since 2004. Dr. Whitbowe is he to ow us what to look and . Bowe, tnks thanks for joining us. What it comes to bug what wek for that repels sects. , Based on the mostec studies done,y "Consumer reports" which is a nonprofit organization, what you want to look for I O three active ingredo look for deet, picidin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. All are safe a forre women but concentranatters in the same way like when ye shopping for a subns deet, look for 15%30%. You minimize theide effect for picaridin L for20%ary here you want to look for the spray, not the lotion, not wipes, those didn't perform as well and for oil O lemon eucalypt% spray performed very effectively. Youentioned deet and of the biggest once IST safe The safety surround deet. Well,eet is safe if you make re T exceed that 30% concentration and you really got to fol the instruions, especially when it comes to how frequently to reapply.this is aasere more is not better. Know, people Oen look for that natural product,ght. There's this perception T natural isafut of the three ingredient, thenly one natural is oil of lemon eucalyptus. The fda war against this one in kids under 3 years old whereas these are actually safe in infants W are 2 months old so this is a classic exa where natural is notecessarily safer. So you gototion and foe what you're doing for difnt ages. But it is the summertime. You have bugpray B have sunscrwhat comes first, the sunscree or B spy. The CDC says screen rst, wait for it to fully then Y bug spray. You may hav seen the combination prtsper convennt. Never use those. Why Yout to keep reapplying sunscreen but that's not the case with Y bug spray. Good poi and people do make a lot mistak with applying bug spray S Y have a sistant W is going to help us. I hav model who I brought with M today. Come here, Mclean. This is your daughter. This is my beautiful angel D she's an expert in appg seen as you can imagine. Cleant you want T apply when it comes to screen more is better. Right, mom. But when it comes to insect repellant thasot necessarily the case. First wepply our sunscreen, a genero amount all over, wait a full ten minutes and then I start applying T bug spray, baby, I'm going to puts your face so I can everybhow to do it. Spray it into the hands and then give me your beautiful face. Pat it on to the cheeks and forehead. You wanto avoid the eyes. Oid T mouth. Never put itn a child's Han because they rub their they put their fingers in their mouth. You nt to put it on clothe, not underneath the clothes and gi her a bath and I take a shower. Nk you. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.