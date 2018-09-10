This trampoline workout will make you feel like a kid again

More
Take your workout to the next level at trampoLEAN in New York City.
3:02 | 10/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This trampoline workout will make you feel like a kid again

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58366206,"title":"This trampoline workout will make you feel like a kid again","duration":"3:02","description":"Take your workout to the next level at trampoLEAN in New York City.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/trampoline-workout-make-feel-kid-58366206","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.