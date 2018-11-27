One dog's mysterious journey and miracle reunion

No one knows how a blue-eyed husky named Sinatra made his way from New York City to the Tampa, Florida suburb of Seffner.
Transcript for One dog's mysterious journey and miracle reunion
It's morning we're hearing from the Brooklyn family reunited with their dog who was found 12100 miles away in Florida to sir we first wrote about yesterday morning doctors call Sinatra. Sinatra's a five year old husky vanished about eighteen months ago three weeks ago a young girl in Florida found Sinatra and tracked down his owners on social media. Because his chip had the wrong information. Their phone number was up by a digit. The Willis family says the reunion was extra special because Sinatra belonged to their teen daughter who sadly was killed in a tragic accident. This is. More than Christmas for us you know he resigns dog and we're we're glad to have him back in the apartment sign back home but that that would leave it. Beautiful dog stole a word on how Sinatra medics travel all the way from Brooklyn a Florida if only set out cricket talk. Now all blue eye is isn't that hysterical beautiful blood into his dog and Larry good to see you're enjoying.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

