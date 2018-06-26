Transcript for Police defend use of Taser on 12-year-old boy

You hand them. A twelve year old boy handcuffed and shot with a stun gun by Pittsburgh police and acting and bait and I'm not clear we spoke with a witness tonight named Nikki should assure face for fear. Actually pull him out the doors slammed him on the ground and continue to take him with no shirt no shoes to shorts. Act continuously ill he sluggers all weeks of result. The little blue ring. Yeah. It spurs action news four asked Pittsburgh police why this was done. A police spokesman says that plainclothes officers patrolling the area encountered the boy's father who was angry with them. The spokesman says the man's wife tried to intervene in the man assaulted her in then the man's son emerged from a house and punch the arresting officer in the face. The options are deployed his taser to subdue him it was later determined that the boy is twelfth. That boy is Michael James junior about to go into the sixth grade. His mother showing a scars on his back from the teaser. She says her son never even swung at the officer let alone punch him. In the witness backs that up. The wife admits her husband was drunk and shouldn't have topped the police she also says her son stand 61 in ways 157. Pounds. But she believes neither factor justify police officers treated her son. Just can't keep going on because who says for the next sound like it's on seventy years old shot in the back our running. Well bureau being taste what's next.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.