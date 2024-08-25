10 Massachusetts towns at high risk of mosquito-spread virus

Eastern equine encephalitis, or Triple E, is a virus that can cause a "rare but severe illness," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

August 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live