Transcript for The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak

We learned Tuesday morning the 2020 Tokyo summer olympics have officially been postponed due to the covid-19 outbreak and that means a lot of changes for olympic athletes including U.S. Women's soccer star and two-time gold medalist Carli Lloyd. 2020 would have been Carli's fourth time in the olympic games and with her turning 38 in July, potentially her last, but she's putting off retirement for a chance to take home a third gold medal, and Carli is joining us via Skype to tell us more. Carli, first, I want to get your reaction when you heard the olympics were officially postponed until 2021. Yeah, crazy times going on. Obviously olympics is every four years and so many athletes spend their lives, you know, training and getting ready for this moment. So this is a big deal for it to be postponed. I know it throws a wrench in many people's training schedules and obviously rescheduling of that, but I'm just glad that it's not entirely cancelled and we're all be able to compete in it. It's crazy. But definitely I think it's the right thing to do, you know, amidst unprecedented pandemic going on. And Carli, you're a two-time world player of the year, a two-time world cup champion the only player to score the winning goal in two olympics. On top of that all, you've been playing on the national team for 15 years. I said you were not going to retire, but I'm curious, any question in your mind, are you running through any scenarios about not continuing on for a 16th year to compete in Tokyo? No, you know, it's crazy. It's been an amazing journey. I never would have predicted any of this. I have had the time of my life training, competing, playing with my teammates. It's been a wild ride, and while we were all looking forward to competing this summer, I'm kind of finding a little bit of a silver lining in it, you know, it's more time to prepare, more time to get myself fit and stronger, become better on the field and I think, you know, it's going to give me another year to really leave it all out on the field. I wasn't sure what I was going to do, but another year sounds pretty good. So just have to keep grinding away. Now you know. What a great way to look at it. Because now you do have an extra year to prepare. What are you and your teammates talking about doing in this year to prepare for the games, to be extra ready? Well, there will have to be some schedule changes. I know the schedule was in place getting ready to compete. We had a couple of sendoff games coming up. Obviously our April games were cancelled. So we don't really have kind of on the schedule until June. In the meantime, you've got a home gym, how are you keeping in shape now in confinement? Yeah, it's, you know, I think we're all getting used to this. This isn't normal. We all haven't shut off. Wake up every day and figure out what I do. I have a gym in our basement. I have that all ready and set, so I'm able to do that. You know, I find some grass in my yard and do what I can there, and I have some trails in any neighborhood where I go and run alone. Adapting but I'm taking advantage of the mental recharge and be ready to get back after soon as we go all back to normal. That's exciting news. Stay safe. Stay well. Thank you for being with us, Carli Lloyd, we appreciate it. Thank you. Stay healthy.

