Transcript for 500,000 deaths from COVID-19

And milled and I got out Kyle for not warning them they say that my dad's heart it sounds. Bayliss had the same banks it's okay and you you now know are paying three you know rain at a hospital. And his nurse finally charged to cell phone and was able to put us on video to share final goodbyes. We did his last rights over her video as well. Most people. Can't grasp a number ice. It's us. To Jackie ticking we're getting to an air it's almost more anarchy we lost in world war two and rural or want to if you. If you think about the statistics. Have been put out by scientists have for every person in times there aren't aren't immediate family members who are. I mean grandchildren adored and and we were very critical scantily and personally I talked with reference I. Ruled yes there really aren't your whole life differently. Because it and it's bank bids but how hard. Everything within a stand. Three weeks changed our lives and we lost both parents. And then a week thereafter we also lost my father's younger brother. Or. Even in a room and Ellis the last six. Who are sitting cuts from me answer anything. In a car. Listening could be as admin and called shut it trying. Even work. As buyers came in and hit conference. Very frustrating. Am glad that actually amount to inherit because like I wish my dad has vaccine that would have been another ceiling. It's not fair. Right in my act an act and it. These numbers are not actual numbers are actually real people real people who we're connected to their communities. We're love to bite you know so many people vote and they deserve to be remembered and honored. To torture synthesis collective trauma equation and I know un and war. So it's like the world Schiller there's an individual loss is going to be tremendous weight. To move forward it's not only the collected median home than in the community the end interesting. Our country and all oral.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.