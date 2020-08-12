Transcript for ABC News Live Update: UK patient receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine

Good morning in a pilgrim in for Diana said it thinks restraining what that's in today's update breaking news major milestone in the fight against the corona virus. The UK has given up the first doses of the potentially life saving. Fines or vaccine and we're hearing. From the first person in the world to get the medicine. And here in the US concern there may be a shortage of that same vaccine after the drug administration turned down the chance to buy more doses. Before next summer. A historic nomination from the president elect Joseph Biden is expected to name retired general laid offs and as Defense Secretary making him the first African American. To leave the Pentagon. And the eye opening new study out about Manger co big concern what we need to know about air float in the car. Which windows you should keep open. But we begin without breaking news the UK rolling out the first doses of a corona virus vaccine to British citizens. Less than a week after becoming the first of western nation to approve a cove in nineteen vaccine there's ninety year old Margaret Keane in getting a round of applause from health care workers. After she got the vaccine and that same vaccine could be authorized here in the US by the end of the week foreign correspondent James Longman is in London. With the latest. Minding behind the mosque. Ninety year old grandmother Margaret Keane and is this morning the first person in the world to receive the fines and beyond take vaccine for being there. You know well I want. But now it is headed your way she turns 91 next week says it was the best any that they present. This. Pattern we have seen getting constant saved from Constance. I'm spending Christmas that there had this very Smart man made and put my family members and then we see what happens in the end. Britain is the first nation to approve it with a roll out at seventy hospitals across the country what I would just say to. All those who who has. Tom didn't beat and you've seen. Didn't take his team pull TC people take the vaccine this morning in north's number of people to be taking in the next. Few days. And the second patient to get the shot was AT one year old William Shakespeare this really. The second shake states in the history books. The first 800000 doses are being given to those eighteen years and older health care workers and noticing how himself. The logistics complex. The drug need to be kept at 94 degrees below zero. We each patient receiving two doses three weeks apart. Brett says the United States will soon start the utilization fruitful this week. Well. People goes well the US who sees celebrations like these there he seemed. And so Mulder will need as second Daisuke missed three weeks. And enemies will be fully inoculated and about a week off to about her on the fifth of January's there isn't Vedeno and right officials are urging caution despite the celebrations. But this does feel a bill at the beginning of the end of very long and Kobe denying that. At least those first steps jams and I'm curious. What's the mood light canary in Latin then how are people feeling. About the sexy. I think is steady jubilant and mean what they need treaty to government is a great public messaging campaign in new bested the mugger decide that and Christmas jumped 'cause she she said has self. And she wants people to go out and get the vaccine she said she's felt kind of blessed to do it she wants others to follow state. But it about you but I found William Shakespeare it's been incredible example of what a great story could make that kind of thing up and get this he's actually from the part of Britain way and William Shakespeare the playwright was problem I mean I love not. I've been in all seriousness get this is very very kind of serious issue to get people to want to take the vaccine there's a lot of jubilation in Britain today but they will move on to this public messaging campaign looking to see. Famous people probably take the vaccine publicly we know when the queen takes it we will then find out. Royals are gonna get him only accident going to be publicly thanking. Health look as we've seen them Health Minister crying on national television talking about just how important they say is I've won scientists say. That they're all understandable consents about the vaccine given that it's happened very quickly and there's not a lot of public knowledge about how vaccines are developed. But not legitimate concerns and I think we're gonna hear that message over never again. The you just do need to take this vaccine if you want to be safe. So that's getting the message out that but then there's logistics involved and actually doing this man that this vaccine is you can't. Minus 94 degrees still very well getting it's a big. Hospitals like this seventy others. Around the country but what about getting it to smaller residential can homes. I would've IV 1215 members that I can I be meeting moving them around PM August and have to come back in three weeks it's gonna be even colder back towels and was again a second shot and in the middle of winter. And then we are now get news and solo restrictions by the end of December for Christmas which means that may be another sense of corona virus. In January. Right in the middle of what we want to roll this Maxine Allan Donald's approval all they see the breaks in it's imaging team but. We have now left the European Union but they kind of transition period ends on December 31 which means that we may be an issue getting the physical miles over from the era. Western developed him Belgian. Into the United Kingdom so yes a lot of happiness today there's a long road ahead until everyone in this country funniest best self in the. And no question that all sounds very very complicated and James Watson for us there in London thank you for that report well here in the US president John is expected to hold a vaccine summit today at the White House and executive order that would prioritize Americans access to vaccines before the US helps other countries and comes. As we learned that last summer the White House passed on an opportunity to pre order more doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Senior White House correspondent to say Vega has more good warrants to use this area. Hey even the morning TI does happen over the summer sources telling us that Pfizer approach the administration an offer to sell. The administration's hundreds of millions. Of doses of additional. Vaccines for the corona virus but the administration rejected the offer at the time instead opting to buy enough vaccines for about fifty. Million people. Now however that Pfizer appears to be on the verge of getting this emergency use authorization in potentially just a matter of days. Reportedly the administration is gone back to the drug maker to try to. Get some of these additional vaccines. But Pfizer unfortunately they say they've already made deals with other countries to give the vaccine Saddam's so. Right now the chief Ed and scientific advisor for operation were speed that just told Good Morning America. It didn't make sense back in the summer to buy all of these additional vaccines hundreds of millions were talking about because they didn't know which vaccine would work best. But even the administration this morning it aired the ear telling us adamantly that there will be enough. Vaccines to go around when the time comes to get them out because they say they're working with all of these. Other drug makers right now to get them out their gets and other quickly he passed. Sicilian AF for us in Washington thank you. And this is all happening as more than a 102000. People across the country are hospitalized with the virus an all time high. Health care workers are overwhelmed by the record number of patients are cameras. We inside a hospital in Billings Montana where doctors and nurses are now being treated in the icu themselves the mayor of Billings joins us live in just a moment but first here's chief national correspondent not gotten in with more on the situation. On the ground there. This morning nationwide. Cooper gets are up 50%. Just since last week. Her face isn't apparently. I've seen here at the Billings clinic in Montana he patient flat lining right in front of us nurses brushing him what you're seeing behind me is. They're preparing to go win because someone is crashing nodded their lungs have stopped they've stopped breathing or they're having a cardiac arrest that patient would not survive. He icu peer at the biggest hospital in Montana. He's in about 200% capacity they're now worried about losing nurses the hospital lost to doctor from the virus ten days ago. Now icu nurse Helen and lead. He's on life support. Chilly Duffy is her best friend of twenty years old so the former IC owners who fail. It was the first time she's seen the 55 year old aunt Lynn. Since she was placed on a ventilator the hospital and family granting us extraordinary access kind of things wrong. But so much more do. Helen asked to the Mike and a guy that you couldn't teller categorically no. A lot of what we see is that people get our Havana later they. And across the country leaders are bracing for the worst without substantial litigation. The middle of January. Can be a really dark time for us those calls still no. A mega church in south Missouri holding Christmas celebrations this weekend with at least 3400. In attendance he Springfield Missouri's Health Department saint. They were shocked and deeply saddened to see these images. Calling the gathering. In responsible and insulting to the people on the front lines that can island's hospital room in the Billings clinic. A moment of hope. And in different overdrive. You can executives. He either we just got some amazing news from Palin's doctor. She said that she's actually been taken off at my that's machine that circulates an oxygenate her blunt that's. Really good news and they are cautiously optimistic about her recovery which. It was not the case a few days ago because she's been on it will for eleven days they thought she might deteriorate. But she's fighting through so that's amazing but you don't hear Billings. The icu was it about 200% capacity so what they've done is take what were offices. And they refurbish them that check this out. They're gonna turn this into four. Fully fledged icu rooms obviously this costs money but it's something that hospitals like this. Feel that they have to do now. Going forward one of the biggest concerns nationwide. Is that people are going to gather again. For the holidays. Even though small groups are apparently would fuel. This surge that we've seen over the Thanksgiving break and they're worried that's gonna become worse after or Honecker. Christmas and the holidays so that is something that doctor Anthony proud she said could trigger a surge. Upon a search Eva. Not gotten in forest Erin Billings Montana thank you and joining me now is the mayor of Billings Montana bill called Mayer called thank you so much for being here with us this morning. We just saw some of those heartbreaking stories out of a hospital in your city you heard Matt dodman mentioned some hospitals are functioning at 200%. Capacity. And what is your biggest concern right now. Why it is three. Capacity of our hospital we house. Two. The largest hospitals in months yeah. And made up a lot of super euros is our mess story. Shoulders and this concern is will it be only keep up with the demand. The good news here is that they're dealing with a surgeon Riley-Smith sprayed before Thanksgiving. Yes I don't they're seeing the most brutal times bread and the good news is our numbers over the last two weeks actually decline. So we're hoping that they're gonna get us on won't leave. We've been able to prove that capacity as reported by taking their pre Covert capacity and just. Adding more rooms putting to people in a row ends working very very hard. So I guess my question is what helped. Do you need right now they're in Billings what would make a difference for you guys right now. Well of course. Behavior. We were very lucky we're. Dark place until. Are never started come down but we got. We are I think a lot cocky. Get through this spring and summer we had a very easy. Ends that made it too easy so when this surge in this week do it took us awhile to Apple's kind of personal experiences. That change people's behavior. Now. Everybody knows somebody who's been hospitalized or who has died of code of nineteen I have a native American friend who told me the other day that he's had four spots and on policy columns of the disease. And that is changing behavior sharks that's on top of the list but then we also gained two roll. 9750. And god delivered next week assuming the visor vaccine he is. Approved and were wrecking plans to rule that out officially. I'm curious what your telling residents to G to stop the spread right now specially because we are in the middle of this holiday season and and Chanukah and Christmas are just around the corner. Yeah well it is to Wear that mask and social distance wash their hands all the things that have been repeated around the country and around the world looks so I said it's starting to make some difference. Afterward our twelve days out from Thanksgiving and we're yet to see a -- -- significant surge from Thanksgiving. Now we're not out of the woods yet would you got a few days left but we've got her fingers crossed. But who are concerned it's people might become complacent again and going in should colder weather and our Christmas season we do not to. This is not the time for complacency we have sent double down with all those protections. Montana's had a mass mandate for months now that the case is that you mention are still high a EU also kind of made reference that I think people got a little cocky because you guys faired pretty well through this surges in the spring in the summer are people now following that mandate and social distance seeing. And what it kind of impact have you seen. Since that mandate was put in place. They are much better than they were before again I think one of the sad things about this diseases you have to see it firsthand forward to release I strike home. And it's. It is a delicate balancing risk and every stage ahead first and foremost. For our. Lives and our health but also to livelihoods. And our Eck an economy. So people haven't gotten better but we can still do better. You mentioned as a vaccine is coming all eyes have been waiting and watching for this than Montana public Health Department as you said hasn't this is expecting more than 9700 Pfizer vaccines by December 15 but there's a lot of skepticism. Out there about the vaccine. Do you live sense. And if fewer residents will actually take the vaccine do they trust it works and it safety. And Ken how are you guys preparing for all of that. I am not hearing concerns about the the vaccine itself I think you are probable be a lack. Soft supply. Not a lack of demand. 9700. Doses will not go very far we will prioritize first took the health cure. Workers. Along in the trenches. And also residents of long term cure facilities. But that's just not enough doses who we are the largest city. In Montana and largest city within 500 miles and we. After cheer not just for our own residents for those hospitals are full of people from northern Wyoming all over Montana and the western Dakotas so at any given time our hospitals have about 50% residents and about 50% from outside of our county. And it means we need to get that he the vaccine out one of the things were working on his how to make them available at multiple locations. We may open up our fire stations for example news paramedics. Pharmacies. Of course that is health clinics. We just hope that there's something. There's enough vaccines left for a Montana sometimes. We're at the end of the road. And it doesn't seem like we get all support that we need. That was certainly the chase with that testing we certainly have we just haven't had enough testing chest. I'm to do surveillance testing and that's for our ability to do contact tracing and tamp down on the spread of the disease. And that is something that Al lot of states an area in rural areas are saying that same issue. Mayor bill Cole thank you so much for being with us we really appreciate you this morning. You know it's great to be with you and stays days. Use wound while a new study is showing the risk of Kobe infection inside a car and how which windows you open can make all the difference the CDC recommends we avoided riding in cars with people from outside of our household but what if you can't. Take a look. A group of Brown University researchers looked at airflow patterns inside a car using computer models to see if there were ways to potentially reduce air assault transmissions. While sharing a ride the study played out scenarios for a compact car with two people in it. A driver and one person sitting behind the passenger's seat. Putting it to the furthest distance from each other in the car. Look what happened when the heat was on an all the windows were up the air cells trapped circulating between the two. When the wind as a prop that was the lowest level of ventilation that we. Compared with that we do we do windows of researchers say that blasts the cars heat or AC didn't circulate air nearly as well as simply opening a few windows finding that the most effective way to defuse aerosol particles. The best option. Keep all the windows open it and it's not surprising because we would expect that the more windows are opened the bull circulation of air there isn't and the easier it is the flushed. Any contaminants outs of the car. But what good weather is just too cold or wet. Well you may think it makes sense to open the window closest to you this steady fighting that opening the window across from you actually helps optimize the air flow more so if you're the driver the researchers recommend opening the passenger window. If you're sitting in the back on the passenger side they say open the window behind the driver. And stressing Boris resurgence needed to determine how cold it could be transmitted inside a vehicle the CDC says wearing masks in any confined space is crucial they recommend sitting as far apart as possible. And this also study found that even partially open the window helps and they say even opening it a little bit gets the air moving and that makes a big. Difference moving are not moving on now present elect Joseph Biden is expected to nominate retired general Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense. Austin would be the first African American to lean the Pentagon chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz joins me now for more on this historic pick. Good morning to you mark that. Even general Lloyd Austin has been retired only since 2016 so he would require. A congressional waiver remember president trump. Shows general Mattis general James Mattis he required a waiver as well general Austin has a long history of serving in conflict zones. He served under Barack Obama went all US forces were pulled out of Iraq in 2011 an enormously. A complicated operation I happen to be in the helicopter which general Austin that day. That last helicopter out of Baghdad before they turned over. The operation to add the Iraqis. But general Austin also served as vice chief of staff of the army he has been retired. Since 2016. But he would make history if confirmed as he first African American to serve as secretary of defense Eva. Martha Raddatz forest there in Washington thank you and a few things to know before you go. Tributes are pouring in for Chuck Yeager the first man to break the sound barrier Jaeger plus a world war two's biter race and air force general. He became a national celebrity thinks it tumbles publication and the right stuff and later a movie based on that book. Chuck Yeager was 97 years old. Twitter has released a twins winning global a year in review recapping the year topped tweet some of the most like to pizza twins when he. Celebrate two superstars. Who lost their lives this here. But those men. And Kobe Bryant the announcement and Chad thanks passing was not only the most reach cleaning tweet of the year but also the most light to speak of all time. Twitter also revealed the most tweeted about people topping the list and the president Donald Trump we'll Joseph Biden coming in at number two. Connolly Harris was the most tweeted about woman in the world this year and finally. The ultimate when he when he Chris missed a court check this Al hunt. Monica has because in this picture ever neighbor's front yard those letters Carson host is spelled Jolie but the G-8 fell over and now it just says. Only. Big holiday cheer for the year 22 money so vary on brands. And that does it for this ABC news live update any of the pilgrim in for Diana say thanks for joining us and remember. Pacing is why this here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis to see you back here at 11 AM eastern. Women up to.

