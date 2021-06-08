ABC News Live: US hits 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for 2nd time in a week

More
Plus, wildfires rage in California and Allyson Felix makes history at the Tokyo Olympics.
29:18 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live: US hits 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for 2nd time in a week
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"29:18","description":"Plus, wildfires rage in California and Allyson Felix makes history at the Tokyo Olympics.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"79319410","title":"ABC News Live: US hits 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for 2nd time in a week","url":"/Health/video/abc-news-live-us-hits-100000-covid-19-79319410"}