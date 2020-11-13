Transcript for Advice on how to safely participate in outdoor eating during the pandemic

Joined by infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Eller and actor Eller and hello again how safe is it. You think to dine outdoors with people who are not in your household how does that impact exposure. Rice sugar Diane when we think about our risk we are dependable people place time and space there's no question that people towards is better than being indoors but what we just heard about the segment is that you're outdoors and the huge huge surrounded by former Walt not. Oh into the air and that really is indoors still so you wanna do you really careful when you're eating with someone that you're gonna be you don't for more than fifteen minutes which is most meals OK if it can't you're obviously typically within six feet of that person so those are risk factors so. I really want to caution people better eating together outside of their pod this is another example where you can plan for you may want to test if you feel like you're going to dine with someone that's outside your interests are. And based on that investigation what would you recommend for indoor and outdoor sentence for those gathering for the holidays. Yeah this is so hard Thanksgiving is it's the ultimate holiday when family comes together. I really think we have to think twice about bringing vulnerable people the elderly people with chronic heart or lung conditions diabetes obesity we have to think twice about bringing them into our home and remember as you heard me say before most transmissions right now are occurring in the home even much more than a hurry and indoor restaurants. So I I think that it's so hard to say it and in this is such emotionally charged time in general I think we have to separate from people we've all over the holidays it hurts me he's saying it at the same point you know we have viral store right now role the United States and we have to do something you know very extreme to try to get it under control. Right doctor Tyler we appreciate your time is always thank you. To tear.

