Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Well doctor Jan Ashton joins us again with answers to your questions about the dangers of corona virus doctor Jan we'll start with the first one. Do we know if the severity of younger victims with covad nineteen virus has been linked to VP. Short answer we don't know yet remember the virus is just about four months old so we're still in the stage of observation and accumulating and compiling the deed. Based on Keefe is not just confirmed cases but hospitalized patient cases and more severe cases. But we do know that something like smoking or beeping. Absolutely can affect a lung tissue lung function we know from studies on influenza that it increases the risk of flu. So how or if it's related to people who are getting sick with -- nineteen we still have to learn our right next question. Do you know if any data is being collected of patients' blood types Cora leading to the seriousness of symptoms and or recovery time. Great question so a small study out of China they looked at about 2100. People this has not yet been peer reviewed or published. In a peer reviewed journal but they did it look for association between blood tight. And susceptibility. For covic 19 am what they found. Was that people with type aid belied. Had a higher risk or likelihood of getting sick with covic nineteen whereas people with type O blood which we call the universal donor. Had a significantly lower risk now. Some qualifiers we think that's because that the antibodies that are present in our blood with certain blood types to other blood types. But we don't know what kind of clinical relevance this we'll have since you can't change your blood type so may it be used for health care workers to help stratified their risk. We don't know but right now is just an initial and very preliminary observation. Ari will this next question you're gonna have to explain what an act will machine is because our viewer asking can Eck will machines be used to help treat critical cove at nineteen patients. I'm not adventure with that it so. Please explain. Well yap. I'm glad I'm glad that's viewer asked about that so that brings it into the spotlight this specialty. In the health care arena known as profusion if these are the people who operate the heart lung machine when someone's on bypassed for cardiac surgery. Eskimo which stands for extra Kirk Oriole membrane oxygen nation is basically taking the blood out of the black body and oxygen aiding it when the lungs are failed so there have been case reports and it is being used spotty. In treatment Pete patients who are critically ill with cook at nineteen. No firm guidelines or recommendations but it's kind of being used as a last ditch effort. All right our next question Jen has there Ben thought of returning to clock gowns and masks in theory. We would be able to sanitize them faster. There has been and in fact the FDA just issued guidelines on laundering clock downs they are you. Giving the hospitals the option of doing so. We have heard recently that hospitals are starting teased vaporized hydrogen peroxide. To sanitize those and 95 respirators but certainly clock downs as long as they're not being used for sterile surgery. The FDA has given the green light for hospitals to launder them with standard hospital disinfectant so that. Hopefully some good news now certainly are right so our next question a lot of people have underlying conditions and are curious about how that's going to it impact them. This viewer asks I have and mass and also taken med that's an immune suppressed and that says I'm prone to get infections easily. What does that mean to me in relation to covad nineteen. Short answer Amy it means that that person is an increase risk of not just Coke at nineteen. But a range of other opportunistic infections or just regular community acquired infections and we have to remember. We tip we heard about those of vulnerable preexisting medical conditions like heart disease or lung disease kidney disease cancer. But there are so many people with compromised or weakened immune systems. People living with HIV. People who have had a form of transplant people with autoimmune conditions or and that's. The list goes on and on pregnancy is an immune compromised condition so. We have to remember to think more broadly. As we studied various populations to really understand what they're risky is to this disease right wolf thank you so much for your insights doctor Jenin you can submit your questions to doctor Ashton on errands to Graham. At doctor.

