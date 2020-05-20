Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Back again Ashton is back now with a deep dive on a number of your very specific corona virus questions there's never been a shortage of the doctored and so we're very happy you're here with us. First question can you explain the four phases of a vaccine trial. Well we've heard about this before because again there's this and mad rush to develop in warp speed at this vaccine. On but we can't cut certain steps so basically there are three mean fees is clinical phases and trials that have to go. On to develop a vaccine. You can think of them all is evaluating safety and efficacy and in greater numbers as we go along so steep phase one. Very small numbers safety and efficacy than you broaden those numbers to a couple of hundred in phase two. Phase three thousands and again you're looking at short term safety long term safety. And efficacy across various populations. And our next question do you think medical students can get an affected education. If schools moved to remote learning that is a really interesting question this is a really important question and I would say unclear. Probably not completely. And the reason for that is that yes there are certain learning that we had to go through in medical school where by the way we learned the entire body. Every organ system every specialty you can't just specialize and learn one body part or one specialty. You can learn a lot of that remotely but then you have to learn hands on there will never be a replacement or substitution for being one on one with a patient there's. A lot of very valuable information that that gets could. Transmitted that way that makes hernia that's our next question is there any specific reason why there have been so many tasks. That have false negative results and so again we opened with us. We have to remember for small every test can have false positives and false negatives. When you talk about false negatives for PCR that's the nasal swab to diagnose active infection. If it's not done properly if the person is in shedding enough virus because remember the way it's done is to amplify virus in the lab. If it's not processed in a timely manner all of those things can give a false negative. And it. You know this is something we have to remember there's no such thing as a 100% accurate test when you're looking for an infectious disease OK yeah very important to remember next question as more states open up. Is it safe to let kids play contact sports you know I hope so because my daughter plays a contact sport at the collegiate level but here's what we know right now. There was at a recent publication in JAMA just out a few days ago. Really from the American College of Cardiology ironically and their council on sports physiology because we know that Coles at nineteen can affect the heart. He then in younger athletes. And so they really delineate when can you go back to exercise or contacts for its competition and basically they're saying for a mild symptoms no hospitalization. At least two weeks. And if someone is hospitalized and they need more formal and valuation. To assess their heart in their heart function but there is obviously the risk. Of getting infected or spreading the infection with close contact sport so again they they say with social distancing. That's pretty hard when you play. Sports like my daughter ice hockey where you're right up and they are a riot and status flying everywhere are analysts so events TV di re we'll have to see what might. That's right I mean it is important to remember that this age group you know younger students younger children are at lower risk but as we've covered before that does not mean zero risk so they still do need protection and some kind of precautions but that is being figured out literally as we speak right doctor Jan -- thank you so much in you can submit your questions to doctor Jan on her is to grant. At doctor.

