Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

And Dr. Jen Ashton joins us again now with a number of interesting questions from viewers. Question number one, have there been any reports of multisystem inflammatory syndrome affecting children and young adults in the countries that are a few weeks/months ahead of us with the coronavirus? There are. We got a head'sup about this syndrome in pediatric population from pediatricians in the uk, who started seeing it again very sporadically. Not so much with young adults in their 20s. Again, this is a perfect example, association at this point, observation may be connected to covid-19 not causation caused by covid-19. Important distinction to make next question, how does staying inside and not being exposed to the outdoors impact the immune systems of children? People are concerned that two months indoors is going to shut down everyone's immune system because they're not exposed to the typical allergens and infections and pathogens that we seeing in our everyday environment. Our immune systems aren't that fragile. Of course, there's lacking long-term data on this. In the modern times, we haven't shut down our society like this. It's very, very unlikely that one or two months inside is going to do any long-term damage to our immune system. What protocols could eat-in in order to ensure that re-used plates, flatwear, glasses are sufficiently sanitized between uses? To be clear, linsey, no different than they normally do, the department of health are all over restaurants way before this pandemic. They're strongly inspected and rigorously held to certain sanitizing practices. This is a major health issue. They're washed with soap and water, hot water, plenty of soap, it will kill this coronavirus. There's nothing special that has to be done at restaurants for that. Distancing, yes. Serving food, yes. But not cleaning the plates or utensil. I wonder about the salt and pepper shakers. It's a lot to handle, but the restaurant business is stepping up. They want to make it as safe as possible. You can always submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram at @drjashton. Despite the pandemic this

