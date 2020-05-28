Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Dr. Jen Ashton is back to address today's collection of questions from our viewers. They have never been -- we keep getting them. There's never been a shortage of them. So this first one is, if people go away for the weekend, should they self-quarantine when they return? This is an interesting question. There's no official formal CDC guidelines on this region by region anymore really or state by state but we heard St. Louis for example, they are recommending that people do some kind of self-monitoring depending on where they went. It really comes down to, again, where you've been, who you were with, what you were doing, and for how long. Again, it's that cautious behavior on the part of protecting others that really is that question. All right, next question, are there any other viruses that you could test positive for when there are no symptoms? Oh, my gosh, lots. Let's just take the ones that start with H. So HIV, hepatitis, all types of hepatitis, herpes, HPV. Almost every infection has that stage between latency when you're exposed, if you're presymptomatic, if you're asymptomatic and when it can be detected. This is definitely not unique to covid. I think a lot of people think this is the first time something like this has happened. Not at all. We see it all the time. As we start to use ac more often, should filters be changed more frequently to avoid potential covid contaminated air? No one knows, and this is a really important question because again this is an example of the theoretical risk and something that can be seen in a lab setting or real life. There is data out of China where covid-19 particles were detected on the air conditioning ducts in hospitals that had treated severely hill patients with covid-19 and we've seen it also spread by restaurant air flow. Apartment buildings sometimes have shared ducts. That's right. In theory it is absolutely possible but then you go to how often should you be changing these filters, no one knows that. They haven't done that yet. Definitely concerning. Next question. What exactly makes religious services potential sites for super spreading of the virus? I heard it phrased perfectly by an epidemiologist from Ohio state university who said it comes down to four elements, and this is really what I want people to remember. Space, time, people, and place. So when you talk about indoor religious gatherings, you have all of those things. You have prolonged time. You have a lot of people. Space, very little space in between them. And we know that those are all factors, so again, if you can move that outside, absolutely that would be better. And then we know that with singing that occurs in a lot of places of worship, you're more forcefully emitting not just spittle but potentially viral particles. So space, time, people, place, remember those four things. All right, we will, Dr. Jen. Thank you very much. You can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram @drjashton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.