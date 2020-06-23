Transcript for Austin mayor talks growing coronavirus cases in Texas

that continue to reopen across the country. Dozens of states reporting a rise in positive covid-19 cases. Austin, Texas, is among the top five metro areas with the fastest growing cases in the whole country. Here to talk with us is the mayor of Austin, Steve Adler. The governor said it's unacceptable the rising cases. Many metrics doubled there in Texas over the past month, so in your particular town, just how bad is it? You know, we're real concerned here, because we're seeing those same kind of metrics, the infecting percentage going up, even though more tests as a percentage we're getting more positive hits. The number of people hospitalized is going up pretty dramatically. The number of new cases are going up pretty dramatically. We're concerned. We reopened the economy, so many people are treated this as the virus is over. And that's not the case. You said the numbers are open, but you also opened up, what are you going to do about the numbers? Well, the governor has opened up the state and we're trying to do our best to keep the numbers down while that happens. I think more than anything else the behavior we need people to adopt is wearing the masks and the face coverings. People in the community here getting conflicting messages on that here, certainly from the national leaders who seem to suggest it's not important. And here at the state, the governor says it's important but for the longest time we were unable to enforce that. We're now back in that game. Just sending the message that it's mandatory, changing behaviors on the streets and we hope that behaviors will change this trajectory we're on. You said behavior on the street, when you walk the streets of your town, give me an idea -- most people, some people, not a lot of people wearing masks? A month ago, a month and a half ago, when it was enforced, I had more and more people wearing masks. Last week, very few people wearing masks. Now we made it mandatory again, through businesses, I'm seeing the practice become adopted a lot more. What do you think about the possibility of a second You know, if this trajectory continues abated I don't know how we end up anywhere but there. We need people to impact that trajectory, realize the trajectory takes us to that place. Even our governor said yesterday, if he sees another doubling of the indicators in the next month, he'll have to take urgent action. I love that change in tone in my governor. As I look at the trajectory right now, it's not going to take another month to double again. That could happen in the next week or two. We're trying to get that message out as widely as we can so that our community recognizes that it's up to them if they want to keep this economy open. Mayor Adler, we're certainly rooting for you and communities all over the country. But Texas seems to be in the thick of it. Folks, listen to your mayor, keep those masks on. Mayor Adler in the great city of Austin. Thank you. There's so much more ahead on "What you need to know" --

