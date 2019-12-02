Transcript for How the bacteria in your gut affect your mind and body

We've all heard the common saying trust your gut and well we have science data. And they back of this theory researchers in Belgium have published a study showing that people with depression. Have a lower levels of tube gut bacteria. What the researchers have not been able to determine is whether having low levels of these bacteria may cause depression. Or whether being depressed lowers the level of bacteria and it got. But the two appear to be linked. This is the first a large scale study in humans to show that low amounts of those bacteria strains in the gut. May relate to mood some bacteria and the gun release anti inflammatory compounds which signaled changes in your brain. It could be a losing these bacteria somehow lead to inflammatory changes and that changes your mood in either case your gut feelings. Maybe right after raw eat healthy. And be well with this medical minute a motor co surround.

